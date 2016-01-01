Dr. Frank Miller IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Miller IV, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Miller IV, MD
Dr. Frank Miller IV, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Miller IV's Office Locations
University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio7703 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-0719Wednesday10:00am - 5:00pm
Heb Pharmacy #6478300 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9950Saturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frank Miller IV, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Miller IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller IV has seen patients for Dysphagia, Tracheal Surgery and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller IV.
