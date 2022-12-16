Dr. Frank Pratt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Pratt, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Frank Pratt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College.
Gordon Behavioral Sciences PC1013 N 5th Ave NE Ste 4, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 232-6767Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Gordon Behavioral Sciences PC109 John Maddox Dr NW Ste 220, Rome, GA 30165 Directions
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
Best medical provider! He is genuinely the BEST, and most knowledge man. And takes his time getting to understand the individual he is treating.
About Dr. Frank Pratt, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1760564173
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- United States Military Academy
- Psychiatry
Dr. Pratt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pratt accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pratt has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) and Somatoform Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pratt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Pratt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pratt.
