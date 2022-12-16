Dr. Scafuri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Scafuri, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frank Scafuri, DO
Dr. Frank Scafuri, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Bayley Seton Hospital, Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Scafuri works at
Dr. Scafuri's Office Locations
Frank Scafuri III DO PC4143 Richmond Ave Ste 1, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 966-5556
Dr Frank Scafuri III682 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 370-3730
Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Ny Pllc2177 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 370-3730
Retina & Macula Consultants PC3453 Richmond Ave Ste 200, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 605-4700Monday8:45am - 4:00pmTuesday8:45am - 6:00pmWednesday8:45am - 4:45pmThursday8:45am - 4:45pmFriday8:45am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayley Seton Hospital
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frank Scafuri and his Physician assistants are excellent.
About Dr. Frank Scafuri, DO
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1588641849
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Scafuri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scafuri.
