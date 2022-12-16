See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Frank Scafuri, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Frank Scafuri, DO

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.9 (50)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Frank Scafuri, DO

Dr. Frank Scafuri, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Bayley Seton Hospital, Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Scafuri works at Frank Scafuri III DO PC in Staten Island, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Infectious Disease Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Albert Slezinger, MD
Dr. Albert Slezinger, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile

Dr. Scafuri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Frank Scafuri III DO PC
    4143 Richmond Ave Ste 1, Staten Island, NY 10312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 966-5556
  2. 2
    Dr Frank Scafuri III
    682 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 370-3730
  3. 3
    Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Ny Pllc
    2177 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 370-3730
  4. 4
    Retina & Macula Consultants PC
    3453 Richmond Ave Ste 200, Staten Island, NY 10312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 605-4700
    Monday
    8:45am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayley Seton Hospital
  • Richmond University Medical Center
  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Syphilis Infections
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Syphilis Infections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Tapeworm Infection Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Scafuri?

    Dec 16, 2022
    Dr. Frank Scafuri and his Physician assistants are excellent.
    Joseph Simonetti — Dec 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Frank Scafuri, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Frank Scafuri, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Scafuri to family and friends

    Dr. Scafuri's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Scafuri

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Frank Scafuri, DO.

    About Dr. Frank Scafuri, DO

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588641849
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scafuri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scafuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scafuri works at Frank Scafuri III DO PC in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Scafuri’s profile.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Scafuri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scafuri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scafuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scafuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Frank Scafuri, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.