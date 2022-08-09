Overview of Dr. Frank Segreto, MD

Dr. Frank Segreto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Segreto works at Ahava Medical & Rehabilitation Center in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY and Ronkonkoma, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.