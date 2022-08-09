Dr. Frank Segreto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segreto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Segreto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frank Segreto, MD
Dr. Frank Segreto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Segreto's Office Locations
Ahava Williamsburg16 Sumner Pl # 18, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Directions (718) 336-9500
Long Island Sports and Physical Therapy825 E Gate Blvd Ste 100, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 227-5366Tuesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Elite. Sports3385 Veterans Memorial Hwy Ste I, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779 Directions (631) 665-4560
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Segreto was very compassionate and thoughtfully explained what I needed to do to get better. Great doctor that cured my pain in hours that I had for months...
About Dr. Frank Segreto, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Segreto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segreto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segreto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Segreto. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segreto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segreto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segreto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.