Dr. Frank Segreto, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Frank Segreto, MD

Dr. Frank Segreto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Segreto works at Ahava Medical & Rehabilitation Center in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY and Ronkonkoma, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Segreto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ahava Williamsburg
    16 Sumner Pl # 18, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 336-9500
  2. 2
    Long Island Sports and Physical Therapy
    825 E Gate Blvd Ste 100, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 227-5366
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  3. 3
    Elite. Sports
    3385 Veterans Memorial Hwy Ste I, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 665-4560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Community Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Low Back Pain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Low Back Pain
Internal Derangement of Knee

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Frank Segreto, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    42 years of experience
    • 42 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1669489555
    • 1669489555
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Segreto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segreto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Segreto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Segreto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Segreto. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segreto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segreto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segreto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

