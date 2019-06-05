Overview of Dr. Frank Tortora, MD

Dr. Frank Tortora, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lillington, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital, Johnston Health and Wakemed Cary Hospital.



Dr. Tortora works at Associated Urologists of North Carolina in Lillington, NC with other offices in Clayton, NC, Dunn, NC, Clinton, NC and Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.