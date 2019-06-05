Dr. Frank Tortora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tortora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Tortora, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Tortora, MD
Dr. Frank Tortora, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lillington, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital, Johnston Health and Wakemed Cary Hospital.
Dr. Tortora's Office Locations
Cary Urology Division100 S 10th St, Lillington, NC 27546 Directions (919) 892-1068
Cary Urology Division555 Medical Park Pl Ste 108, Clayton, NC 27520 Directions (919) 350-4225
Cary Urology Division700 Tilghman Dr Ste 702, Dunn, NC 28334 Directions (910) 892-1068
Cary Urology Division358 NORTHEAST BLVD, Clinton, NC 28328 Directions (919) 467-3203
Associated Urologists of North Carolina PA95 Springbrook Ave Ste 109, Clayton, NC 27520 Directions (910) 892-1068
Associated Urologists of North Carolina105 SW Cary Pkwy Ste 300, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 467-3203
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
- Johnston Health
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Explains things in a way you can understand. Good manners. Pleasant person to have as your doctor.
About Dr. Frank Tortora, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1912975913
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tortora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tortora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tortora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tortora has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tortora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tortora speaks Italian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tortora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tortora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tortora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tortora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.