Dr. Frank Tull, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Tull, MD
Dr. Frank Tull, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wentzville, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Tull works at
Dr. Tull's Office Locations
-
1
SSM Health Medical Group1601 Wentzville Pkwy Ste 117, Wentzville, MO 63385 Directions (636) 332-8455
-
2
SSM Health12349 De Paul Dr Ste 100, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 291-7900
-
3
SSM Orthopedics12266 De Paul Dr Ste 220, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 291-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It has been one year since my second knee by Dr. Tull. I would watch people walk by and be jealous. I went everywhere with a cane and still had trouble. Now I walk my dog a mile most mornings and around the block in the afternoon. I can work in my garden and never even think about my cane any more. I healed from the surgery quickly and 4 months after surgery drove to California with my sis stopping at National Parks (lots of walking) along the way. Thank You, Dr. Tull and staff. Thank You DePaul Hospital nurses and surgery staff.
About Dr. Frank Tull, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1982702726
Education & Certifications
- Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Washington U/b Jh/slch Conc
- Duke University School Of Medicine
Dr. Tull has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tull accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tull works at
Dr. Tull has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Tull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.