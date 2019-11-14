See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Hickory, NC
Dr. Franklin McGuire, MD

Critical Care Medicine
3.4 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Franklin McGuire, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Hickory, NC. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia

Dr. McGuire works at Frye Lung Center in Hickory, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Frye Lung Center
    915 Tate Blvd SE Ste 182, Hickory, NC 28602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (701) 530-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frye Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Blood Oxygen Level
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Franklin McGuire, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467419358
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Franklin McGuire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGuire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGuire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGuire works at Frye Lung Center in Hickory, NC. View the full address on Dr. McGuire’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. McGuire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuire.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGuire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGuire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

