Dr. Fred Birnbaum, DPM
Overview of Dr. Fred Birnbaum, DPM
Dr. Fred Birnbaum, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They completed their residency with DD EISENHOWER ARMY MED CENTER
Dr. Birnbaum works at
Dr. Birnbaum's Office Locations
Bensalem Podiatry1950 Street Rd Ste 101, Bensalem, PA 19020 Directions
Bensalem Podiatry333 N Oxford Valley Rd Ste 104, Fairless Hills, PA 19030 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CHAMPVA
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He told truth about my wife no one else did
About Dr. Fred Birnbaum, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Russian
- Male
- 1053308478
Education & Certifications
- DD EISENHOWER ARMY MED CENTER
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birnbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birnbaum accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birnbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birnbaum has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birnbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Birnbaum speaks Russian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Birnbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birnbaum.
