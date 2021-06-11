Overview of Dr. Fred Birnbaum, DPM

Dr. Fred Birnbaum, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They completed their residency with DD EISENHOWER ARMY MED CENTER



Dr. Birnbaum works at Bensalem Podiatry in Bensalem, PA with other offices in Fairless Hills, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.