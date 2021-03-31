Overview

Dr. Fred Hood, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hood works at Emory Eagles Landing Family Mdc in Stockbridge, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.