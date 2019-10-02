Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fred Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Fred Lee, MD
Dr. Fred Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Fred Lee MD Orthopaedic Surgery PC1608 Lemoine Ave Ste 204, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 481-0708
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I’m very happy through all my experience with Dr Fred Lee since I went to see him right after I got hurt until my surgery, he always explained everything to me in detail now I’m just recuperating from my surgery. Everything went well I do recommend him as a very good and caring doctor, wouldn’t hesitate to go back to him if I need to in the future.
About Dr. Fred Lee, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Lee accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Internal Derangement of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.