Dr. Freddy Ali, MD
Overview of Dr. Freddy Ali, MD
Dr. Freddy Ali, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
Belmont Comprehensive Treatment Center4200 Monument Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19131 Directions (215) 877-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Freddy Ali, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
