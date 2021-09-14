Dr. Freddy Caldera, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caldera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Freddy Caldera, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Freddy Caldera, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.
Uw Health - Digestive Health Center750 UNIVERSITY ROW, Madison, WI 53705 Directions (608) 890-5000
Restricted To Official State Duties Only1685 Highland Ave, Madison, WI 53705 Directions (612) 202-0179
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Health University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Always takes time to explain & answer any questions. His nurses are wonderful & relay messages & return calls in a very timely manner. I would highly recommend Dr. Caldera.
About Dr. Freddy Caldera, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Caldera has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caldera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Caldera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caldera.
