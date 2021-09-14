Overview

Dr. Freddy Caldera, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.



Dr. Caldera works at Digestive Health Center in Madison, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.