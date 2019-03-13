Dr. Frederic Bushkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bushkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederic Bushkin, MD
Dr. Frederic Bushkin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
West Broward County Office1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 200, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 985-9336
Frederic Bushkin MD MS IACS ISSO3500 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 985-9336
Frederic Bushkin MD MS FACS FSSO3800 Johnson St Ste E200, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 985-9336
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. F. Bushkin speaks with you in an emotional voice as he feels your pain. He tries to make you understand your situation and how best he will help to make you better. He goes beyond the Dr. Patient relationship he makes you feel at ease with him..trusting....caring professional...calls to see how you doing...Great.
- General Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1942454210
- Fellow Society of Surgeon Oncology
- Master Of Science Health Administration Barry University
- New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center /Memorial Hospital Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Howard University College of Medicine
- University of Florida
Dr. Bushkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bushkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bushkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bushkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bushkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bushkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.