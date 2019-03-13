Overview

Dr. Frederic Bushkin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Bushkin works at Frederic Bushkin MD in Miramar, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.