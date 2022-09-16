Overview

Dr. Frederic Nguyen, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Texas Neurology in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.