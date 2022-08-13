Overview of Dr. Frederick Barr, MD

Dr. Frederick Barr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Barr works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.