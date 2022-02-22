Overview

Dr. Frederick Boghossian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Boghossian works at Frederick A Boghossian in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.