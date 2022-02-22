See All Gastroenterologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Frederick Boghossian, MD

Gastroenterology
3.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frederick Boghossian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Dr. Boghossian works at Frederick A Boghossian in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Frederick A Boghossian
    1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 320, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 241-0300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 22, 2022
    Dr B. is a highly experienced man and we have a good repour in our conversations. His service stands for excellence in Patient/Physician relationship. I'm sure he is more than capable to fill your needs completely and professionally. I highly recommend his services.
    — Feb 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Frederick Boghossian, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Armenian
    • 1841303849
    Education & Certifications

    • St George's University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederick Boghossian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boghossian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boghossian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boghossian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boghossian works at Frederick A Boghossian in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Boghossian’s profile.

    Dr. Boghossian has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boghossian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Boghossian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boghossian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boghossian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boghossian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

