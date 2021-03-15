Dr. Frederick Deweese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deweese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Deweese, MD
Dr. Frederick Deweese, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt School of Medicine|Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, Baptist Health Paducah, Crittenden Community Hospital and Lourdes Hospital.
The Orthopaedic Institute200 Clint Hill Blvd, Paducah, KY 42001 Directions (270) 442-9461
- Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville
- Baptist Health Paducah
- Crittenden Community Hospital
- Lourdes Hospital
I can walk! I could not walk through Walmart before total knee replacement without having to find a place to sit down. Now I can walk all day pain free.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Adult Joint Reconstruction, Dr. Leo A. Whiteside, Missouri Bone & Joint Center
- Emory Univeristy School Of Medicine
- Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt School of Medicine|Vanderbilt University
Dr. Deweese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deweese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deweese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deweese has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deweese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deweese speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Deweese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deweese.
