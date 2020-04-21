Dr. Frederick Kohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Kohn, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Kohn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Frederick Kohn,M.D.18411 Clark St Ste 102, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 344-0960
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had many, many OBGYN’s in the past and have never felt as well taken care of as with Dr. Kohn. He is patient, compassionate, and extremely competent. The staff is WONDERFUL and visiting his office is actually a pleasant experience. Thank you to Dr. Kohn and his amazing team.
About Dr. Frederick Kohn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427124981
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Boston Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohn speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.