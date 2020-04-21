See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Tarzana, CA
Dr. Frederick Kohn, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (33)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Frederick Kohn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Kohn works at Facey Medical Group in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Locations

    Frederick Kohn,M.D.
    18411 Clark St Ste 102, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 344-0960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ovarian Cysts
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Frederick Kohn, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1427124981
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Internship
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Undergraduate School
    • Boston Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederick Kohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kohn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

