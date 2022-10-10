Overview

Dr. Frederick Pereira, MD is a Dermatologist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Pereira works at Frederick A Pereira MD in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.