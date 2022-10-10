Dr. Frederick Pereira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pereira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Pereira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick Pereira, MD is a Dermatologist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Locations
Frederick A Pereira MD5114 Kissena Blvd Lowr Level, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 359-4425
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pereira?
I have been a patient as is my entire family of Dr. Pereira’s. We are so lucky to have a doctor of his caliber who truly cares and also is the best doctor.
About Dr. Frederick Pereira, MD
- Dermatology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1578520862
Education & Certifications
- Martland Med Center|Metro Hospital Center|Mt Sinai Hospital
- Martland Med Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pereira has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pereira accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pereira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pereira has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pereira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pereira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pereira.
