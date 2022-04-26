Overview of Dr. Fredric Kleinbart, MD

Dr. Fredric Kleinbart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Kleinbart works at Mercer Bucks Orthopaedics in Hamilton, NJ with other offices in Lawrenceville, NJ, Langhorne, PA and Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.