Dr. Freidoon Ghazi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Ghazi works at Cardiology Associates of Cin in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.