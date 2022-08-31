Dr. Freij Gobal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gobal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Freij Gobal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Freij Gobal, MD
Dr. Freij Gobal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They completed their fellowship with Arkansas Heart Hospital|University of Arkansas Medical School
Dr. Gobal works at
Dr. Gobal's Office Locations
-
1
EvergreenHealth Heart Care12333 NE 130th Ln Ste TAN320A, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-0555
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gobal?
Dr. Gobal is one of the kindness Doctor I know. He listens to your concerns and answers all your questions, and suggest what he thinks is the best treatment for you. I'm so glad I found Dr. Gobal, but sad he's leaving.
About Dr. Freij Gobal, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1073587614
Education & Certifications
- Arkansas Heart Hospital|University of Arkansas Medical School
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Aleppo University Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gobal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gobal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gobal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gobal works at
Dr. Gobal has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Cardiomyopathy and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gobal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gobal speaks Arabic.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Gobal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gobal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gobal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gobal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.