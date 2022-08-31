See All Cardiologists in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Freij Gobal, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (44)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Freij Gobal, MD

Dr. Freij Gobal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They completed their fellowship with Arkansas Heart Hospital|University of Arkansas Medical School

Dr. Gobal works at EvergreenHealth Heart Care in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Cardiomyopathy and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Gobal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    EvergreenHealth Heart Care
    12333 NE 130th Ln Ste TAN320A, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 899-0555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anne Hospital

Congestive Heart Failure
Cardiomyopathy
Sinus Bradycardia
Congestive Heart Failure
Cardiomyopathy
Sinus Bradycardia

Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 31, 2022
    Dr. Gobal is one of the kindness Doctor I know. He listens to your concerns and answers all your questions, and suggest what he thinks is the best treatment for you. I'm so glad I found Dr. Gobal, but sad he's leaving.
    Janet Gray — Aug 31, 2022
    About Dr. Freij Gobal, MD

    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1073587614
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Arkansas Heart Hospital|University of Arkansas Medical School
    Residency
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Aleppo University Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Freij Gobal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gobal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gobal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gobal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gobal works at EvergreenHealth Heart Care in Kirkland, WA. View the full address on Dr. Gobal’s profile.

    Dr. Gobal has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Cardiomyopathy and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gobal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Gobal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gobal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gobal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gobal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

