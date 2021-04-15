Dr. Fritz Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fritz Allen, MD
Overview of Dr. Fritz Allen, MD
Dr. Fritz Allen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They completed their residency with Georgetown U Hosp
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
Visionary Eye Doctors11300 Rockville Pike Ste 1202, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 896-0890Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Pro - I saw Dr. Allen, Opthomologist, who was willing to see me on a Saturday and address a concerning eye problem I had. Dr. Allen was terrific. Sadly, every time I was there he was incredibly rushed given the huge line of backlogged patients. He barely had time for one question. Cons - the staff here is terrible. They overbook, despite the Covid-19 Pandemic, and stuff the waiting room and also have people wait outside and in their cars with an average wait of 45 minutes to an hour. I overheard two staff members laughing because they had forgot a patient. The staff is terse and lacking general customer centric pleasantness. They text you a survey, and if you respond negatively the staff calls you to argue about it and you can be sure you won't get a survey the next time you come. There doesn't seem to be any attention toward keeping the air circulating or sanitizing between patients in the cramped little exam rooms. It's too bad because the opthomologist is very good.
About Dr. Fritz Allen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, French, French Creole and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown U Hosp
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Faculte De Medecine Et De Pharmacie, Universite D'Etat D'Haiti
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Astigmatism, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Allen speaks French, French Creole and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
