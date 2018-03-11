Dr. Fuad Baroody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baroody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fuad Baroody, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fuad Baroody, MD
Dr. Fuad Baroody, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. Baroody's Office Locations
University Chicago Medical Center OTO5758 S Maryland Ave # 4H, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-1865
The University of Chicago Pediatric Specialists99 E 86Th Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (773) 702-6169
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and explains in great detail. He gives his email and replies quickly. Makes you feel at ease about my son being diagnosed with hearing loss. Compassionate and attends quickly.
About Dr. Fuad Baroody, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1992860720
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School Med
- Amer U Beirut Med Ctr
- American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
- American University
- Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
