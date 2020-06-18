Dr. Ghalam Farsad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farsad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghalam Farsad, MD
Overview of Dr. Ghalam Farsad, MD
Dr. Ghalam Farsad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Palm Springs, CA.
Dr. Farsad's Office Locations
Milton Howard Conley MD Inc1401 N Palm Canyon Dr Ste 103, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 320-3538Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Desert Regional Medical Center1150 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 320-3538
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Hi-desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Nice doctor. He took the time to explain to me exactly what he was going to do. I felt better then I had after he removed the mesh from a hernia repair.
About Dr. Ghalam Farsad, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1356350805
Dr. Farsad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farsad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farsad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farsad speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Farsad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farsad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farsad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farsad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.