Overview of Dr. Ghalam Farsad, MD

Dr. Ghalam Farsad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Palm Springs, CA.



Dr. Farsad works at Arthritis And Rheumatic Care Clinic in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.