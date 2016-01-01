Overview

Dr. G Bishop, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Brooks-TLC Hospital System and Upmc Hamot.



Dr. Bishop works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Carotid Artery Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.