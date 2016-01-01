Dr. G Bishop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. G Bishop, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Brooks-TLC Hospital System and Upmc Hamot.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-2440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Lutheran Preferred
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Oscar Health
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
About Dr. G Bishop, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1316913338
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Med Ctr
- St Francis Med Ctr
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Brooks-TLC Hospital System
- Upmc Hamot
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishop has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bishop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bishop works at
Dr. Bishop has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Carotid Artery Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bishop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishop. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishop.
