Dr. Gaa Richardson, MD
Overview
Dr. Gaa Richardson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates, PA, Hickory, NC415 N Center St Ste 300, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 328-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Many years ago I had to have second opinion on my bleeding. She did endoscopic and colonscope. If it weren't for her expertise I would not be alive today! She has been caring for my condition since 2009.
About Dr. Gaa Richardson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1003011578
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Louisiana State University
Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Nausea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
