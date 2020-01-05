See All Vascular Surgeons in Spartanburg, SC
Dr. Gabor Winkler, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Gabor Winkler, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Spartanburg, SC
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gabor Winkler, MD

Dr. Gabor Winkler, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from J W Goethe U, Frankfurt and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.

Dr. Winkler works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Winkler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Group of the Carolinas - Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery
    225 E Wood St Ste G, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 560-4420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spartanburg Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Carotid Artery Disease
Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Carotid Artery Disease
Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Winkler?

Jan 05, 2020
Dr. Winkler came forward and assumed responsibility for my fathers care when others were doing nothing. He was professional, knowledgeable, and more importantly showed kindness when explaining my fathers plan of care and keeping our family updated with any health changes. I truly believe he is the reason my father is still alive and progressing through his recovery. We appreciate his talents more then we can ever express. Thank you.
Robin M.P. — Jan 05, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Gabor Winkler, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gabor Winkler, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Winkler to family and friends

Dr. Winkler's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Winkler

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gabor Winkler, MD.

About Dr. Gabor Winkler, MD

Specialties
  • Vascular Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, German
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1558362970
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Pa Hosp
Fellowship
Residency
  • Graduate Hospital|Temple Univ
Residency
Medical Education
  • J W Goethe U, Frankfurt
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Vascular Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gabor Winkler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winkler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Winkler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Winkler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Winkler works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery in Spartanburg, SC. View the full address on Dr. Winkler’s profile.

Dr. Winkler has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winkler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Winkler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winkler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winkler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winkler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Gabor Winkler, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.