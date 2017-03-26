Dr. Gabriel Akopian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akopian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Akopian, MD
Overview of Dr. Gabriel Akopian, MD
Dr. Gabriel Akopian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Akopian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Akopian's Office Locations
-
1
Huntington Memorial Hospital100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 397-5000
-
2
Huntington Colorectal Surgeons686 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 397-5896
-
3
Gabriel Akopian, M.D.10 Congress St Ste 300, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 310-4070
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Akopian?
My experience with Dr. Akopian was just right! He's knowledgeable, competent, professional and reassuring. For such sensitive and potentially embarrassing conditions that one would visit such a doctor for, Dr. Akopian's bedside manner is perfect -- both matter-of-fact and reassuring, normalizing something that many would be reluctant to talk about. I'm very grateful for being referred to Dr. Akopian.
About Dr. Gabriel Akopian, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1326074535
Education & Certifications
- Usc University Hospital
- Huntington Memorial Hospital
- University of Hawaii
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akopian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akopian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akopian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akopian works at
Dr. Akopian has seen patients for Anal Fistula and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akopian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Akopian speaks Armenian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Akopian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akopian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akopian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akopian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.