Overview of Dr. Gabriel Akopian, MD

Dr. Gabriel Akopian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Akopian works at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fistula and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.