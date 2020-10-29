Dr. Wagman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabriel Wagman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gabriel Wagman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, South Shore University Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Premiere Cardiology1916 Union Blvd, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (718) 354-8300
Premiere Cardiology Pllc307 E Main St, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 366-4333
Smith Haven Pediatrics269 E Main St Bldg D, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 366-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr wag man is an incredible dr he is very thorough and very personable I highly recommend him as a cardiologist
About Dr. Gabriel Wagman, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Wagman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagman has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Mitral Valve Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagman.
