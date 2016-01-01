Overview of Dr. Gabrielle Berger, MD

Dr. Gabrielle Berger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Berger works at General Internal Medicine Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

