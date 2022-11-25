Overview

Dr. Gabrielle Lemlich, MD is a Dermatologist in Monsey, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Lemlich works at Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental in Monsey, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Hair Loss and Scabies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.