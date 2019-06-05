Overview

Dr. Galal Gargodhi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from AL ARAB MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.



Dr. Gargodhi works at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV with other offices in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.