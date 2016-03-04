Dr. Akula has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganesh Akula, MD
Overview of Dr. Ganesh Akula, MD
Dr. Ganesh Akula, MD is a Pulmonologist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Akula's Office Locations
- 1 930 S Orange Ave Fl 2, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 425-3362
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Akula while I was hospitalized and found him to be very thorough and competent. The nurses and other doctors I spoke with gave him the highest praise, which is why I stopped seeing the doctor I was registered with and changed doctors.
About Dr. Ganesh Akula, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Arabic and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
