Dr. Gangadhar Sreepada, MD
Dr. Gangadhar Sreepada, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They completed their residency with Umdnj New Jersey Med School
Dr. Sreepada's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Wayne1211 Hamburg Tpke Ste 205, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 633-0808Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 11:00amSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Screepada has gained a history of my condition and continues to evolve treatment, which I much appreciate.
About Dr. Gangadhar Sreepada, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1801842893
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sreepada has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sreepada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sreepada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sreepada has seen patients for Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sreepada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sreepada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sreepada.
