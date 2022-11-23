Overview of Dr. Gara Sommers, MD

Dr. Gara Sommers, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Clark, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Sommers works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Gynecologic Oncology in Clark, NJ with other offices in Teaneck, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.