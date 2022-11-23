See All Oncologists in Clark, NJ
Dr. Gara Sommers, MD

Oncology
3.7 (14)
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gara Sommers, MD

Dr. Gara Sommers, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Clark, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Sommers works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Gynecologic Oncology in Clark, NJ with other offices in Teaneck, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sommers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Gynecologic Oncology
    11 Lincoln Blvd, Clark, NJ 07066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-4795
  2. 2
    Dr. Gara Sommers
    718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 833-1072
    Monday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Uterine Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 23, 2022
    It was a difficult time for me and my family last year (2021) with my mom being sick and then passing away. At the same time I found out I had uterine cancer. Dr. Gara Sommers was recommended by my OB/GYN. I was able to get an appointment quickly and was very pleased with the staff and Dr. Sommers. She was compassionate, caring and kind. I underwent a total hysterectomy and also radiation treatment. I am now recovered and I would recommend Dr. Sommers to anyone that needs to undergo this treatment, they will be pleased.
    Diane Morgan-Pass — Nov 23, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Gara Sommers, MD
    About Dr. Gara Sommers, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508801432
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York University Hospitals Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York University Hospitals Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sommers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sommers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sommers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sommers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sommers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sommers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

