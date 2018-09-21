See All Psychiatrists in Pompano Beach, FL
Dr. Gardy Rigaud, MD

Psychiatry
Dr. Gardy Rigaud, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. 

Dr. Rigaud works at Best Affordable Healthcare Center LLC in Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Best Affordable Healthcare Center LLC
    1008 E Sample Rd, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 545-1370

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr. Rigaud did an outstanding job on my vitals. It was extremely convenient that he speaks English, Spanish, French, and Creole. He was able to help me and translate to others. Very accommodating and professional. I felt comfortable during the examination and he was helpful. Did a great job on listening and understanding, therefore he was able to provide great responses. I was not rushed and was thoroughly heard out.
    Martina in Pompano Beach — Sep 21, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gardy Rigaud, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole
    NPI Number
    • 1164452033
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gardy Rigaud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rigaud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rigaud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rigaud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rigaud works at Best Affordable Healthcare Center LLC in Pompano Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rigaud’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rigaud. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rigaud.

