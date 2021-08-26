Overview of Dr. Garett Frank, MD

Dr. Garett Frank, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.



They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer, Herpetic Keratitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.