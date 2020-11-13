Overview

Dr. Garfield Grandison, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They completed their fellowship with University of Kentucky College of Medicine



Dr. Grandison works at Kings Daughters Med Spec Gastro in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.