Dr. Garfield Grandison, MD

Gastroenterology
3.4 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Garfield Grandison, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They completed their fellowship with University of Kentucky College of Medicine

Dr. Grandison works at Kings Daughters Med Spec Gastro in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kings Daughters Med Spec Gastro
    613 23rd St Ste 430, Ashland, KY 41101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 408-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • King's Daughters Medical Center
  • Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 13, 2020
    Dr Granderson is a very caring person I have been going to him for six years and he is a very good doctor he always has a big smile on his face so as far as I'm concerned he is great I would sure recommend him and he explains everything to me
    — Nov 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Garfield Grandison, MD
    About Dr. Garfield Grandison, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1598884041
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garfield Grandison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grandison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grandison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grandison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grandison works at Kings Daughters Med Spec Gastro in Ashland, KY. View the full address on Dr. Grandison’s profile.

    Dr. Grandison has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grandison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Grandison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grandison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grandison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grandison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.