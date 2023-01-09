Dr. Garland Gudger Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gudger Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garland Gudger Jr, MD
Dr. Garland Gudger Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital and Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside.
Hughston Clinic - Columbus6262 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 324-6661
Hughston Clinic Dothan512 N Shady Ln, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 699-5747
Hughston Clinic LaGrange107 Calumet Center Rd, Lagrange, GA 30241 Directions (800) 331-2910Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital4401 RIVERCHASE DR, Phenix City, AL 36867 Directions (334) 732-3000
- Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Excellent patient care and very personal. Excellent Doctor
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1902101702
- Hughston Foundation Advanced Clinical Experience
- Greenville Hospital System, Greenville, S.C.
- MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED
- University Of Georgia
- Orthopedic Surgery
