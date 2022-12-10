See All Hand Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Garry Kitay, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.3 (45)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Garry Kitay, MD

Dr. Garry Kitay, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

Dr. Kitay works at Jacksonville Orthopedic Institute in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Carpal Tunnel Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kitay's Office Locations

    Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute
    1325 San Marco Blvd Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 346-3465

Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Garry Kitay, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265436034
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garry Kitay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kitay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kitay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kitay works at Jacksonville Orthopedic Institute in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kitay’s profile.

    Dr. Kitay has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Carpal Tunnel Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kitay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kitay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kitay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

