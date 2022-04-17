See All Urologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Garry Peers, MD

Urology
3.9 (21)
Map Pin Small Honolulu, HI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Garry Peers, MD

Dr. Garry Peers, MD is an Urology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Peers works at Queens Medical Center in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Peers' Office Locations

    Queens Medical Center
    1301 Punchbowl St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 691-7577
    Surgical Specialties LLC
    1329 Lusitana St Ste 401, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 599-7779

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Treatment Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
    Apr 17, 2022
    Last August, 2021 Dr. Peers performed a robotic assisted laparoscopic prostatectomy to remove my cancerous prostate. My recovery has been excellent and I have progressed faster than anticipated! Post surgical margins were clear and ongoing PSA checks show <0.1! Dr. Peers is an excellent surgeon and delivered outstanding medical care for my condition. He has my full recommendation if you are looking for a surgeon to perform this critically important and difficult surgery.
    — Apr 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Garry Peers, MD
    About Dr. Garry Peers, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1376593269
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garry Peers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peers works at Queens Medical Center in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Peers’s profile.

    Dr. Peers has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Peers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

