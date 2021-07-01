Dr. Garth Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garth Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Garth Davis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Mission Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery18300 Katy Fwy Ste 265, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (832) 522-8155
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davis is an extraordinary surgeon. Under his care, I was able to mitigate my diabetic symptoms, along with helping my kidneys. And he repaired a large hernia. I also lost 100 lbs., and went from a size 42 waist to 35. I highly recommend Dr. Garth Davis!
About Dr. Garth Davis, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1447269733
Education & Certifications
- University of MI
- University of MI
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Mission Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davis speaks Spanish.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
