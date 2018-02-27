Dr. Garvey Choi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garvey Choi, DO
Dr. Garvey Choi, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Bergman Pharmacy970 Town Center Dr Ste C-15, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 891-1430
St. Mary Medical Center1201 Langhorne Newtown Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (949) 852-3400
Gregory J. Lynch D.o. PC1205 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 307, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 891-1430
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
What can I say. without a doubt the best laparoscopic surgeon and all around nice guy. I have had 2 surgeries with Dr. Choi, and both times was so impressed. this second surgery, a double Hernia repair, was a difficult one for me. Doctor Choi not only followed up with me, but actually physically drove a prescription refill to my pharmacy. on a weekend. in an age when your lucky to get a callback, Dr. Choi 's number 1 concern is his patient's recovery and comfort. highly recommended.
- General Surgery
- English, Chinese
- 1023031317
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- General Surgery
