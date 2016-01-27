Dr. Gary Bolton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Bolton, MD
Dr. Gary Bolton, MD is a Dermatologist in Ridgeland, MS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Bolton, Gary G305 Highland Park CV, Ridgeland, MS 39157 Directions (601) 724-7344
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
- We do not accept health insurance
Very nice and considerable.
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1972620797
- Tex Tech University Health Scis Center
- University Hospital
- University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bolton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bolton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolton has seen patients for Impetigo and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolton.
