Overview

Dr. Gary Brown, MD is a Dermatologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Northshore Dermatology Associates LLC in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.