See All Hematologists in Idaho Falls, ID
Dr. Gary Cecchi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Gary Cecchi, MD

Hematology
2.9 (77)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Cecchi, MD

Dr. Gary Cecchi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alameda Hospital, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus, Eden Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center Redding and Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Cecchi works at Idaho Cancer Center in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Cecchi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Idaho Falls
    3245 Channing Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 227-2700
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
    3100 Channing Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 529-6111
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alameda Hospital
  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
  • Eden Medical Center
  • Mercy Medical Center Redding
  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (38)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cecchi?

    Jan 16, 2020
    I have been Dr. Checchi’s patient for four years. I have a rare blood cancer and it creates many problems. He has a lot of knowledge and deals with each symptom as it arrives. I have four stars because The Herrick Center isn’t for everyone - staff changes often and there can be long waits. I stick with the center because it allows me to get all my treatments in one place - doc, port maintenance, blood tests infusions and transfusions. I see my Dr every 6 weeks. It’s not the most efficient place but I think the convenience of not having to run all over the place to different treatment centers makes up for that. If you come here be patient and bring a snack and something to read. Checchi isn’t a very warm and fuzzy guy but he has given me many options for treatment. Some I’ve taken and some I’ve declined. I feel like he educates me and tells me the truth. I’ve encountered several other oncologist who acted like they knew everything and gave orders. I’ll prefer Checchi’s approach.
    Happy Patient — Jan 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gary Cecchi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gary Cecchi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cecchi to family and friends

    Dr. Cecchi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cecchi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gary Cecchi, MD.

    About Dr. Gary Cecchi, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861480857
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • City Hope Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mayo Clin
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tufts U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Cecchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cecchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cecchi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cecchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cecchi works at Idaho Cancer Center in Idaho Falls, ID. View the full address on Dr. Cecchi’s profile.

    Dr. Cecchi has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cecchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Cecchi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cecchi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cecchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cecchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gary Cecchi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.