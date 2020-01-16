Dr. Gary Cecchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cecchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Cecchi, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Cecchi, MD
Dr. Gary Cecchi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alameda Hospital, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus, Eden Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center Redding and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Cecchi works at
Dr. Cecchi's Office Locations
Idaho Falls3245 Channing Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 227-2700Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center3100 Channing Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 529-6111MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Alameda Hospital
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
- Eden Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been Dr. Checchi’s patient for four years. I have a rare blood cancer and it creates many problems. He has a lot of knowledge and deals with each symptom as it arrives. I have four stars because The Herrick Center isn’t for everyone - staff changes often and there can be long waits. I stick with the center because it allows me to get all my treatments in one place - doc, port maintenance, blood tests infusions and transfusions. I see my Dr every 6 weeks. It’s not the most efficient place but I think the convenience of not having to run all over the place to different treatment centers makes up for that. If you come here be patient and bring a snack and something to read. Checchi isn’t a very warm and fuzzy guy but he has given me many options for treatment. Some I’ve taken and some I’ve declined. I feel like he educates me and tells me the truth. I’ve encountered several other oncologist who acted like they knew everything and gave orders. I’ll prefer Checchi’s approach.
About Dr. Gary Cecchi, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1861480857
Education & Certifications
- City Hope Hosp
- Mayo Clin
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
