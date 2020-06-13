Overview

Dr. Gary Chuang, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Chuang works at Ivy Dermatology in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Scabies, Ringworm and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.