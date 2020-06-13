Dr. Gary Chuang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chuang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Chuang, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Chuang, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Chuang works at
Locations
-
1
Ivy Dermatology Group3475 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 316-4988
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chuang?
I finally found an excellent dermatologist! I've seen several doctors about my eczema and sensitive eye skin and have had multiple prescriptions filled to no avail ( I have very sensitive skin). One visit to Dr. Chuang and I am healed! His treatment is efficient and spot on!
About Dr. Gary Chuang, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1013199868
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chuang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chuang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chuang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chuang works at
Dr. Chuang has seen patients for Scabies, Ringworm and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chuang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chuang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chuang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chuang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chuang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.