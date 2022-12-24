Dr. Gary Clayman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clayman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Clayman, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Clayman, MD
Dr. Gary Clayman, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med|Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Clayman's Office Locations
Norman Clayman Endocrine Institute
5959 Webb Rd, Tampa, FL 33615
Tuesday 9:00am - 4:00pm
Thursday 9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Run, don't walk to Dr. Clayman. Where most doctors would have removed my entire thyroid, Dr. Clayman and Dr. Roy were willing to just remove the isthmus and lymph nodes, some cancerous. After talking to them twice after the surgery, I am convinced I made the right choice and regardless of what my endocrinologist suggests, I won't be removing my thyroid in a follow up surgery. They are the best, most efficient, most patient centric hospital I've ever been to. All hospitals should strive to be like them.
- Endocrine Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- The University of Taxes MD Anderson Cancer Center|Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med|Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
