Overview of Dr. Gary Crump, MD

Dr. Gary Crump, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.



Dr. Crump works at Rheumatology Associates in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.